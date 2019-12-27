|
|
William Gabbert
Scottsdale - William Eugene "Bill" Gabbert, 83, of Scottsdale passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019 with his family at his side. Bill was born July 24, 1936 in Jasonville, IN to William Jackson and Fern Keller Gabbert. He was the eldest of three boys and graduated from Bedford (IN) High School in 1954 where he was a standout athlete, All-State fullback and MVP football player. Bill was recruited to play football at Wabash College and graduated from there in 1958. He was a 1996 inductee to the Wabash College Athletic Hall of Fame. Upon graduation Bill joined the Aetna Insurance Company in Hartford, CT and went on to pursue a 38-year career as an independent insurance broker in Davenport and Des Moines, Iowa, and in Phoenix where he retired from the Willis Corroon Group in 1996.
1957 Bill married Regina Box, his high school girlfriend and love of his life. Bill and Regina moved to Scottsdale in 1983 and loved their life here with friends on the golf course at Paradise Valley Country Club, on the sidelines of Phoenix Suns and Sun Devils games and at their summer home in Durango, CO. They loved hosting their young grandchildren in Durango and enjoyed many excursions on the Durango-Silverton narrow gauge railroad and cowboy dinners at the Bar-D Chuckwagon.
Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Regina, two daughters, Lesley (David Parker) of Wilmington, NC and Amy (Brian Donnell) of Lyons, CO, and five grandchildren, Audrey Parker, Allison Donnell, Fritz (Megan) Parker, Forrest Donnell and Mary Laurence Parker. Bill's grandchildren inherited his athleticism and he loved nothing more than traveling to their football, volleyball and field hockey games and their swim and track and field meets.
A celebration of Bill's life will be scheduled at a later date and a private burial will take place in Indiana with his extended family. Donations can be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 27 to Dec. 31, 2019