Camp Verde - William (Bill) Garth Reed passed away May 21, 2019 at his home in Camp Verde. He was born August 8, 1951 in Phoenix, Arizona to Robert L. and LaDawn (Stark) Reed. He is survived by his wife Nancy, parents, brother Robert E. Reed, sister Beverly Sinclair, step sons Jon and Jeff Arp. He recently had connected with a long lost daughter, Starla Hoff. He was preceded in death by sister Denise Norman. After high school, Bill joined the U.S. Marine Corp where he became an expert marksman. He served in Vietnam and Japan. After his discharge he attended cosmetology school. Bill called Camp Verde home for the last 27 years. He worked in maintenance, as a ranch hand, plumber, welder and paper carrier. Gardening and cooking were favorite hobbies along with camping, fishing, hunting and riding his ATV. No services are planned. He requested to be cremated.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019