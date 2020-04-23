|
|
Rev. William Glenn Kirk
Phoenix - The Reverend William Glenn Kirk, beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather, pastor and friend ended his five year battle with pancreatic cancer on April 20, 2020. Bill was born in St. Louis, MO, in 1934, and moved with his family to Tennessee when he was seven. In 1952 he began a forty-seven year marriage to his high school sweetheart, Martha Jane Mays. They attended Lambuth College in Jackson, TN, began a family and then moved to Illinois so Bill could attend Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Evanston, IL. They raised three children while Bill served churches in the Northern Illinois Conference of the United Methodist Church including Barrington United Methodist, Community Church in Naperville and First United Methodist Church in Arlington Heights.
Bill found love again with Lynda Buric Elliott and they were married in 2001. Together they served FUMC, Arlington Heights, he as senior pastor and she as director of music ministries, until Bill's retirement. In 2005 they moved to Phoenix, AZ, to help care for Lynda's mother and fell in love with Arizona. They became involved in Pinnacle Presbyterian Church where Bill led adult education courses and Lynda sang in the choir and was the music teacher for Pinnacle's preschool.
Bill was a man of integrity in thought, word and deed. He looked for the good in every situation and every person. He sought knowledge and wasn't afraid to tackle the great questions of life. He cared for and loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren and extended family. He was a loyal and caring friend.
Bill is predeceased by his parents Zelmer (Zeb) Kirk and Jesse McLain Kirk, wife Martha Jane Mays Kirk, son David Kirk, and brother Carl Kirk.
Bill is survived by his wife Lynda Buric Elliott, daughter Catherine Kirk Pyne (James) WI, son Gary Kirk (Suzanne) CA, son Jacob Elliott (Marlesse Frank) MO, son Joshua Elliott (Tahnee Laur) WA, niece Hazel Kirk,CA, sister-in-law Joy Kirk,TX, sister-in-law Arlene Buric Klein (Bruce)TX, brother-in-law John Buric (Barbara)AZ, 6 1/2 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
We want to thank Dr. Boo Ghee Low at Ironwood Cancer Center for partnering with us on Bill and Lynda's five year journey with pancreatic cancer and Hospice of the Valley for supporting us at the end of Bill's journey.
A celebration of Bill's life will take place at a later date. Remember Bill with a smile, a joke, a story and especially with a piece of pie. He could find homemade pies anywhere in the country.
Memorials may be sent to UMOM New Day Centers in Phoenix or Chrysalis Shelter in Phoenix
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020