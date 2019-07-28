Services
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
480-834-9255
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Meldrum Mortuary & Crematory
52 N. Macdonald
Mesa, AZ 85201
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
141 N. Macdonald,
Mesa, AZ
Burial
Following Services
Mountain View Memorial Gardens.
Chandler - William "Bill" R. Grambley he passed away on July 24, 2019 at t his home in Chandler, AZ. Bill was 103 yrs. old. His spouse, Sally died in 2003 after 61 years of marriage and his last sibling died in 2004. Grandson, Jason Huggins pre-deceased him in 2011. A World War II & Korean veteran, he retired as a SMSgt. after 22 years in the Air Force and returned to Mesa with his Family in 1964. In his retirement years, Bill enjoyed making doll houses and doll furniture and made one for each of his daughters, granddaughters and special friends. He was an avid reader and, until he became ill, exercised by riding his tricycle 3 miles every day. He was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Parish, in Mesa and also was the oldest member of the American Legion, Post 33, Neenah, WI.

He is survived by his children, Janice (Gary) Banks, Cheryl Bohucki, Bruce (Susan) Grambley and Elaine Huggins; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 29th from 6-8 P.M. with a rosary recital at 7 P.M. at Meldrum Mortuary, 52 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ. A funeral mass will be held at 10 A.M., Tuesday, July 30th at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 141 N. Macdonald, Mesa, AZ with burial to follow at Mountain View Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 28, 2019
