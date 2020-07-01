William Gregory BannWilliam (Bill) Gregory Bann of Scottsdale, AZ passed away June 28, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born June 14, 1947 in Butler Township, PA. He moved to Phoenix in 1954 with his family. Bill attended Arcadia High School before entering the U.S. Navy in 1964. He initially served in Vietnam and then continued faithfully serving 20 years until he retired in 1984 from his final duty station, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Japan as Electronic Warfare Chief (EWC). During his naval career he crossed the Equator in 1974 while aboard the U.S.N.S. Huntsville transcending from Slimy Pollywog to Trusted Shellback. He crossed it again in 1980 while aboard the U.S.S. Midway and this time fully enjoyed watching the initiation of the new Trusted Shellbacks. Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marlene of Scottsdale, sons Eric (Catherine) of Missouri and Michael of Scottsdale, brothers Jim and Bob of Phoenix and sisters Veronica (Van) of Phoenix and Susan (Joe) of PA along with their families. Bill is also survived by his six grandchildren: Zachary, Cade, Cassandra, Karah, Jeremiah and Zecharyah. No services will be held. The family asks you to remember him with honor and integrity.Fair Winds and Following Seas.