William Gregory Bann
William Gregory Bann

William (Bill) Gregory Bann of Scottsdale, AZ passed away June 28, 2020 at the age of 73. He was born June 14, 1947 in Butler Township, PA. He moved to Phoenix in 1954 with his family. Bill attended Arcadia High School before entering the U.S. Navy in 1964. He initially served in Vietnam and then continued faithfully serving 20 years until he retired in 1984 from his final duty station, Fleet Activities, Yokosuka, Japan as Electronic Warfare Chief (EWC). During his naval career he crossed the Equator in 1974 while aboard the U.S.N.S. Huntsville transcending from Slimy Pollywog to Trusted Shellback. He crossed it again in 1980 while aboard the U.S.S. Midway and this time fully enjoyed watching the initiation of the new Trusted Shellbacks. Bill is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marlene of Scottsdale, sons Eric (Catherine) of Missouri and Michael of Scottsdale, brothers Jim and Bob of Phoenix and sisters Veronica (Van) of Phoenix and Susan (Joe) of PA along with their families. Bill is also survived by his six grandchildren: Zachary, Cade, Cassandra, Karah, Jeremiah and Zecharyah. No services will be held. The family asks you to remember him with honor and integrity.

Fair Winds and Following Seas.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
