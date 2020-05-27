William H. "Bill" Gerhardt
William H. "Bill" Gerhardt, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 12, 2020. Bill was born April 6, 1931, in Golconda, IL, to Mabel and Charles Gerhardt. He was the fifth of six children. Bill married Dorothy "Dottie" Fink in 1952. They had three children, Sandy, Bill Jr., and Cheryl. Bill served proudly in the U.S. Air Force and was a great patriot; he was never seen without an American flag pin on his shirt collar. In 2017 he was delighted to go to Washington DC with Honor Flight Arizona - an experience that impacted him deeply. Bill was a very faithful man; he and Dottie were extremely proud to have been founding parishioners of St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Glendale. Bill was an extraordinarily skilled mechanic, having worked on planes, trains, and automobiles during the course of his career. Bill found the greatest source of joy in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and he cherished the time he spent with family. He also derived great joy from participating in his car club, CARS; he was well known for his 1947 Lincoln Continental. Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Dottie. Bill is survived by his children, Sandy (Fred) Chilese, Bill (Sandra) Gerhardt, Jr., Cheryl (Martin) James, four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. He was a great man and his family will cherish his memory always. Donations to Honor Flight Arizona in Bill's name are requested in lieu of flowers - https://honorflightaz.org/donate/. Funeral services at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Glendale will be Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10:30 AM.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 27 to May 31, 2020.