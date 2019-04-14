|
|
William H. Hebets
Phoenix - William H. Hebets, age 95, of Phoenix, Arizona, a veteran of WWII, died peacefully in his sleep Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at Hospice of the Valley. William (Bill) was born in Phoenix, Arizona in 1924. He was the beloved second of four sons of Edward and Melva Hebets. Preceded in death by his wife, Valery (1993.) Bill and Valery were the parents of 12 children: W. Philip Hebets (deceased), Linda Dibble of Gardnerville NV, Geneve Thiesing of Chandler AZ, Noel Hebets of Scottsdale AZ, Susan Chris of Mesa AZ, Jeanice Cady of Phoenix AZ, Cecelia Conover of San Diego CA, Mark Hebets of Austin TX, Loren Hebets of Phoenix AZ, Teresa Lewis of Phoenix AZ, Laura Rose of Portland OR, and Juliet Dawsari of Novato CA. He is also survived by his many grandchildren, and great grandchildren. During WWII, Bill served as a Sergeant in the Army with the 104th (Timberwolf) Infantry Division as radioman and rifleman. While in service he was awarded a bronze star and medals for distinction in weaponry proficiency. Bill shared some of his stories with family in "A Soldier for a Time", and other books, as his memory of people, places, dates and times was astounding. Bill met the love of his life, Valery (née Gambee) while attending St. Mary's Catholic High School. They were married soon after he returned from active duty at the end of WWII. In 1948 he moved the family to Tucson AZ while he attended the University of Arizona to complete his civil engineering degree. After graduating, as Phoenix was always his home, they returned to build the family home to raise 12 children and where countless birthdays, weddings and holidays celebrations made memories that will live on. With efficiency and the mind of an engineer, Bill worked with various companies throughout his career, including the Arizona Highway Department, Builders Supply, Superior Sand & Gravel (later United Materials Company,) and O'Malley Concrete Pipe Company. Finally, he and his wife co-owned Twelve Company, where he designed and created unique western belt buckles and bola ties. Bill enjoyed raising prize-winning chrysanthemums, framing his breath-taking photographs of AZ landscapes, and creating an incredible selection of silver jewelry for his many children and grandchildren. He was a great inspiration to all of us for strong faith, work ethics, and family bonds. There will be a Celebratory Mass May 17, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Ss. Simon & Jude Cathedral, 6351 N. 27th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ, 85017. Memorial Service will be Saturday, May 18, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, 9925 W. Thomas Road, Avondale, AZ 85392 where Bill's ashes will be interred alongside his beloved wife, Valery. A Celebration of Life gathering will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to The Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019