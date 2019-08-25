|
William H. Leezer
Scottsdale - William (Bill) Harold Leezer of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully at Lone Mountain Memory Care on August 19, 2019. Bill was born April 16, 1942 in Canton, IL to Harold Eugene and Eloise Marion (Preisel) Leezer. Bill spent his early years in Havana, IL moving to AZ in 1962. He graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1964 and later served as an officer in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Lee (Munsch), daughters Camille Nicole (Tim) Smith, Jennifer Suzanne (Stephane) Louis, grandchildren Sophie Camille and James William Louis and sister Alice (Barry) Spack. Bill was an accomplished photographer and woodworker and an avid hiker. His good humor, smile and most of all his laugh will be missed by all who knew him. Funeral Services will be held in November at the National Memorial Cemetery in AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019