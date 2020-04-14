Services
Messinger Mortuaries
8555 E. Pinnacle Peak Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
(480) 502-3378
Resources
More Obituaries for William Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William H. Miller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William H. Miller Obituary
William H. Miller

January 27, 1941 ~

April 10, 2020

William Miller was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother. Bill enjoyed playing sports and attended the University of Cincinnati where he was the President of his fraternity. He also received a Masters degree from Wharton Business School. He started his career at Ford Motor Company in Detroit and then moved to Chicago where he lived and worked for over 40 years as a Managing Partner at Financial Relations Board. He enjoyed living in Scottsdale for over 20 years. William was proceeded by his son Craig, brother Richard and parents Elaine and Joseph. He is survived by his wife Eileen and son Brad (wife Rosemary) and grandchildren Gabriela and Giuliana.

In Lieu of flowers please send donations to:

Arizona Community Foundation

Maravilla Education Fund

2201 East Camelback Road Suite 405 B

Phoenix, AZ 85016

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -