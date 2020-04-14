|
William H. Miller
January 27, 1941 ~
April 10, 2020
William Miller was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and brother. Bill enjoyed playing sports and attended the University of Cincinnati where he was the President of his fraternity. He also received a Masters degree from Wharton Business School. He started his career at Ford Motor Company in Detroit and then moved to Chicago where he lived and worked for over 40 years as a Managing Partner at Financial Relations Board. He enjoyed living in Scottsdale for over 20 years. William was proceeded by his son Craig, brother Richard and parents Elaine and Joseph. He is survived by his wife Eileen and son Brad (wife Rosemary) and grandchildren Gabriela and Giuliana.
In Lieu of flowers please send donations to:
Arizona Community Foundation
Maravilla Education Fund
2201 East Camelback Road Suite 405 B
Phoenix, AZ 85016
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020