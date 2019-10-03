|
|
William H. Stroebel
Tempe - William H. Stroebel, age 98, passed away August 18, 2019 at the Friendship Village Health Care Center. William, Bill as he was known, was preceded in death by Ann, his beloved wife of 70 years, his parents, Augusta and Fred, his brother, George and his daughter, Carol.
Bill was born and raised in Milwaukee, WI. He joined the Army in 1940, serving in the 32nd Red Arrow Division. He and his brothers, George and Fred, served in the South Pacific.
After the war, Bill attended Marquette University via the GI Bill. He became the District Procurement Officer for the Milwaukee Post Office where he and Ann were employed. After retiring, they toured all 50 states, Europe and the South Pacific. In 1985 they moved from WI to Leisure World in Laguna Hills, CA, then to Leisure World in Mesa, AZ. In 1998 they settled in Friendship Village in Tempe.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Diane, his brother, Fred and sister, Grace.
A memorial service will be held in the Friendship Village Health Care Center on October 12th at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Friendship Village Foundation, 2645 E. Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ 85282.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 6, 2019