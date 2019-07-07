Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Colby Falls
4635 E. Baseline Rd.
Gilbert, AZ
William H. (Bill) Workman

Mesa - William H. Workman (Bill), 90, passed away peacefully on June 27, 2019 at his home in Mesa, AZ. Bill will forever be remembered by his loving wife of 68 years, Bonnie and children Reed (Kristy), Mindy Wright, Kathy Gunning and Amy Natzke. Also survived by his grandchildren Tom, Tate, Brett, Darcy, Katie, Beth Ann, Zeb, Kenny, Carrie, Nate, Matthew and Gage and 15 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Velma Human, David Workman, Sybil Nichols and Wade Workman. He was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Irene Workman and sister Judy Abney.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Bill on July 11, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Colby Falls, 4635 E. Baseline Rd., Gilbert, AZ 85234.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019
