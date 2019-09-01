Services
New Covenant Lutheran Church
15152 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blv
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
New Covenant Lutheran Church
15152 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd.
Scottsdale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Cartmell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Hammond Cartmell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Hammond Cartmell Obituary
William Hammond Cartmell

Scottsdale - Passed away on August 17 in Scottsdale, AZ. At the age of 94.

He served in the Army Air Corp's during WWII, after he graduated from the University of Nebraska in Architectural Engineering in 1950, where he was president of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After graduating he married Susan Marie Kimball in1950 and worked in Lincoln NE. for 7 years. They moved to Scottsdale in 1957 and he worked for the Goodwin Firm for several years. He then formed the firm of Cartmell & Rossman, and later, the firm of Cartmell & Miller then went back to the Goodwin firm as President for a number of years where he retired. Some of his designs were the ASU dorms and the College of Law bldg. and numerous banks and schools. Later he came out of retirement and worked for the Scottsdale School District for many years as the staff Architect. He was a long time member of East Phoenix Rotary Club, and was a charter member of the Phoenix Art Museum. Later in life he became a docent at the Desert Botanical Garden, and was a volunteer there for his last 31 years. He was married to Susan Kimball Cartmell, and had 2 beautiful children, William Richard (Rick) Cartmell, and Barbara Cartmell Olin, deceased and a Grandson, Jonathan Olin and his Wife Sarah. He was much loved and will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life Service and a reception will be held at New Covenant Lutheran Church, 15152 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale AZ on Sat. Sept. 7th at 10;30. Donations can be to be made to the Desert Botanical Garden.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.