|
|
William Hammond Cartmell
Scottsdale - Passed away on August 17 in Scottsdale, AZ. At the age of 94.
He served in the Army Air Corp's during WWII, after he graduated from the University of Nebraska in Architectural Engineering in 1950, where he was president of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. After graduating he married Susan Marie Kimball in1950 and worked in Lincoln NE. for 7 years. They moved to Scottsdale in 1957 and he worked for the Goodwin Firm for several years. He then formed the firm of Cartmell & Rossman, and later, the firm of Cartmell & Miller then went back to the Goodwin firm as President for a number of years where he retired. Some of his designs were the ASU dorms and the College of Law bldg. and numerous banks and schools. Later he came out of retirement and worked for the Scottsdale School District for many years as the staff Architect. He was a long time member of East Phoenix Rotary Club, and was a charter member of the Phoenix Art Museum. Later in life he became a docent at the Desert Botanical Garden, and was a volunteer there for his last 31 years. He was married to Susan Kimball Cartmell, and had 2 beautiful children, William Richard (Rick) Cartmell, and Barbara Cartmell Olin, deceased and a Grandson, Jonathan Olin and his Wife Sarah. He was much loved and will be greatly missed. Celebration of Life Service and a reception will be held at New Covenant Lutheran Church, 15152 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Scottsdale AZ on Sat. Sept. 7th at 10;30. Donations can be to be made to the Desert Botanical Garden.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019