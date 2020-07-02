1/1
William Haze (Bill) Strange
William (Bill) Haze Strange

Chandler - William (Bill) Haze Strange, 83, passed away June 26, 2020 at his home in Chandler, Arizona. Bill was born August 14, 1936 in Dallas, Texas. His family moved to Arizona in 1944, and he graduated from Chandler High School in 1955.

He was a loving husband for 62 years to his wife, Charlotte. He was a devoted father to his children; Sheila, Denise, Timmy, Missy, and Joey.

He is survived by his wife Charlotte Strange, daughters; Sheila (Robert) Kiesecker, Denise (Chance) Moore, Melissa (Jerry) Lykins, 10 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother (Lois), father (Lawrence), brother (Gene) and two sons (Timmy and Joey).

Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at The Chapel of Bueler Mortuary in Chandler. Interment will follow at Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 2 to Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Funeral service
09:00 AM
The Chapel of Bueler Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
4808959232
