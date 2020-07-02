William (Bill) Haze Strange



Chandler - William (Bill) Haze Strange, 83, passed away June 26, 2020 at his home in Chandler, Arizona. Bill was born August 14, 1936 in Dallas, Texas. His family moved to Arizona in 1944, and he graduated from Chandler High School in 1955.



He was a loving husband for 62 years to his wife, Charlotte. He was a devoted father to his children; Sheila, Denise, Timmy, Missy, and Joey.



He is survived by his wife Charlotte Strange, daughters; Sheila (Robert) Kiesecker, Denise (Chance) Moore, Melissa (Jerry) Lykins, 10 grandchildren and 5 great- grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his mother (Lois), father (Lawrence), brother (Gene) and two sons (Timmy and Joey).



Funeral services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at The Chapel of Bueler Mortuary in Chandler. Interment will follow at Valley of the Sun Cemetery in Chandler.









