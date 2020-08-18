William Hyder
Scottsdale - It is with great love and sorrow, we announce the passing of a native Arizona treasure. Bill Hyder passed away August 9, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19. He was 77 years young. Bill grew up to attend Camelback High School, where he was a quarterback for the football team and Homecoming King. He was rich with friends throughout high school and active in many school events. He went on to attend Arizona State University, where he thrived in the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, expanding upon his social skills and friendships. It was at St. Mary's University School of Law, in San Antonio, Texas, where he found his mission in life. He would excel as a law student, graduating with honors. Upon graduating, he served in the Judge Advocate General's Corps of the United States Army as a Reserve Commissioned Officer.
In 1968, he was sworn into the State Bar of Arizona, where he proudly became a prosecutor for the Maricopa County Attorney's Office. He handled many high profile cases, including homicides, and fought vigorously for justice. After his time as a prosecutor, Bill would go on to practice law as a sole practitioner. He had a vast array of knowledge of so many areas of the law and handled a myriad of cases throughout his career of 52 years practicing law. He loved to right the wrongs that were perpetrated upon the innocent and injured people, and he was devoted to his clients. He hated bullies in and out of the courtroom and was never afraid to stand up to them, even if it was a losing battle. Bill would repeatedly prove throughout his career that he was an honorable attorney, who was well-respected by both judges and his adversaries. He was always a force with whom to contend. There would be no attorney who could out-prepare him. He was described by a judge as "not only an honest, smart and ethical lawyer, but a true gentleman in and out of the courtroom."
Bill always had a strong spirit and a love of life and people. His word was his bond and he always did what was right, even when it was the hardest thing to do. He was blessed with a quick wit and a sense of humor. He was proud, but very humble, never wanting to draw too much attention to himself. His smile and laugh could warm up any room. Bill never met a stranger. Whether he had just met you or knew you for years, when Bill talked to you, he always listened and had a true interest in what you had to say.
Bill's favorite place in the world was Pinetop, Arizona. As a child, he vacationed there with his parents, who owned a home in Lakeside. Bill had a love of the outdoors, enjoyed the beauty of the forest and lakes, and especially loved fishing. It was his "happy place." In later years, he and his wife Paula purchased a home in the area of Pinetop Country Club and continued the Pinetop tradition. He loved/hated the game of golf. More importantly though, he loved all the friends with whom he played golf, along with a good, stiff Dewar's at the 19th hole. He loved to work in his yard, beautifying it with a multitude of wildflowers. He was always thrilled to see a new bloom on any given day.
Bill was married to the love of his life, best friend, and partner, Paula, for over thirty-six years. He was a devoted, loving and affectionate husband and father. He took great pride and love in his two children, Scott and Stacy, who followed in his footsteps and went on to become successful lawyers. He was filled with gratitude for his family, what he had achieved and was fully satisfied with his life.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marion Hyder. He is survived by his loving wife, Paula, and his children Stacy Hyder and Scott Hyder and wife Claudia; his brother Charles Hyder and wife Barbara; his sister Marilyn Lanning and husband Marty Lanning; brother and sister-in-law Mike and Cindy Doty, and brother-in-law, Jeff Halverson. He was loved by 5 nieces and nephews and 4 great nieces and nephew.
Due to this horrific COVID virus, services will be private for the protection of all his loving family and friends. The last words he told his family when they were attempting to see and talk to him through an outside window at Summit Hospital was "Go home and stay safe." Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Bill's online tribute at www.heritagefuneralchapels.com