William (Bill) J. O'Neil
Naperville, IL - William (Bill) J. O'Neil of Naperville, IL, formerly of Mesa, AZ, and Streator, IL, passed away on May 29 at age 87 after a valiant battle with, and complications from, Covid-19. William was born on November 1st, 1932, to William and Alice (nee Drussel) O'Neil in Streator, IL. After graduating from Streator Township High School as class president in 1950 he enlisted in the Army and served in Korea. After serving 2 years in the Army he began a 38 year career with Commonwealth Edison.
William was a wonderful, caring and supportive father and husband. He and Maryann welcomed all into their home and made everyone feel welcome. In addition, William was a loving and dedicated husband, helping take care of Maryann through two bouts of cancer, from which she later succumbed. He even battled his way through cancer himself.
William was proceeded in death by his beloved wife, travel and golfing partner of 49 years, Maryann (nee Repko), and son Thomas who died in infancy. He is survived by his daughter Patricia (Patty) O'Neil, son John O'Neil, and daughter-in-law Millie Costabile-O'Neil. He is also survived by his sister Maxine (nee O'Neil) Pinnow.
Bill spent the last several years of his life at Tabor Hills Health Care Facility in Naperville. The family extends many thanks, prayers, and eternal gratitude to the entire staff who treated him like one of their own family members.
Due to the Covid-19 crisis, services will be held at a future date. Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery, Streator, IL. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the American Cancer Society. Further service information can be found on www.dupagecremations.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.