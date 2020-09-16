1/
William "Will" James Jr.
1939 - 2020
William "AKA "Will" James Jr

Born Tuesday, June 13 1939

Passed away Friday, September 11th 2020 in the early evening.

He moved to Arizona from Chicago Illinois with his parents when he was just nine years old.

He helped and worked with his parents building a grocery store and Service Station.

He married Denniese James on Saturday June 24 1962.

He soon started a towing company and also Mobile Transport Systems.

He was very well-loved for his sharp wit and teasing personality.

He is survived by his wife Denise James his sons William Dennis James, Franklin Curtis James, wife Holly James his granddaughter Shelby James, Grandson Justin James, Great-granddaughter Jesse.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
