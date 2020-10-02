William (Bud) James Flanagan



William (Bud) James Flanagan passed away peacefully Sep 29. He was born Oct 8, 1932 in Baltimore, MD. He is survived by two of his sisters Eileen and Mary, his daughter Debra Welsh, and two of his sons William and Shaun and their families. He will join his wife Jaqueline, son Michael, sisters Agnes and Francis in Heaven. Bud served in the Air Force for 26 years,(did tours for both Korean and Vietnam wars). He was an only son, a loving brother, a faithful husband, a proud parent, and a dedicated Veteran. Memorial services will be held at West Resthaven Park Cemetery at 2:00pm on Fri Oct 9,2020









