William (Bill) James Gonzalez



Phoenix - William (Bill) James Gonzalez, 91, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Gilbert, AZ. Born January, 8, 1928 in El Paso, TX, he is survived by his children Kathryn (Mike) McAfee and Kelle (Russell) Bingham, grandchildren Mikell (Scott) Jenkins, Summer (Desiderio) Garcia and Austin (Sydney) Bingham, nine great grandchildren, numerous extended family members along with his wife of 12 years Cheryl Carson Gonzalez, her children and grandchildren. He loved his family and faith dearly and was admired by many. He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy, son Russell, daughter Kristen and grandson Kyle.



Visitation will be Monday, April 29 from 6-8 PM at Bunker's Garden Chapel in Mesa with services to be held, Tuesday, April 30 at 10 AM. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7361 S. Constellation Way, Gilbert, AZ. Burial will follow at the City of Mesa Cemetery. In lieu of Flowers, remembrances may be made to Museum of Mormon Mexican History, 1501 North Canyon Rd., Provo, UT 84604 or the LDS Missionary Fund.