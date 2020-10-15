William "Jake" Jaycox



William "Jake" Jaycox passed away with his family by his side on October 10, 2020.



He was born in Flint, Michigan on January 15, 1943 to the late Burrell and Eleanor Jaycox.



Jake was a Navy Seal, serving 21 years with the United States Navy. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War and retiring at E-7, Chief Petty Officer.



Jake lived his life by a code of honor, loyalty, honesty and integrity on and off the battlefield. Always ready to lead, ready to follow and never give up.



Jake is survived by three children Bill (Melissa), Michael (Karrie) & Trina, sister Bonnie Vasquez, 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son Robert.



Family and friends are invited to a service on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Rio Vista Community Park, Ramada #7, 8866 W. Thunderbird Road, Peoria, to celebrate Jake's life. The service will begin promptly at 10AM with military honors.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be to Sunwest Federal Credit Union account #0000938483.









