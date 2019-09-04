|
|
William Jerome Luffy
Scottsdale - William Jerome "Bill" Luffy, age 92, passed away on August 22, 2019 after a year-long battle against cancer. Bill is survived by his wife, Eilene M. Luffy; his children, William D. "Bill" Luffy and his wife Rozelle of Phoenix, AZ, Janet R. Stauffacher and her husband Stephen of Corona, CA, and Timothy S. Luffy (CDR, USN (Ret.) and his wife Elizabeth of Centreville, VA; his granddaughters, Shelby Kerger and her husband Jake, Samantha and Sarah Luffy; his grandsons, Christopher, Jack and his wife Ashley, Scott and Sean Luffy and Kevin Stauffacher; his great grandchildren, Krosby, Jensen and Campbell Kerger and Sawyer Luffy; and his brother, James E. Luffy. He was predeceased by his parents, John William and Permilla Jeanette "Millie" Luffy; his sisters, Mary L. Crawford, A. Mae Brun, and Margaret J. Wright; and his older twin brother, John W. "Jack" Luffy.
He was born on the Luffy family farm in Lower Burrell Township near New Kensington, PA on April 4, 1927 to John and Millie (Myers) Luffy. As a young man in high school in 1945, Bill enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving as a Seabee in the Pacific Theater in World War II on the islands of Guam, Tinian, and Saipan. Following his two years of service, Bill returned to Lower Burrell. Bill married Eilene Mae White in 1950 in New Kensington, PA. They shared nearly 69 years of marriage while raising a family of three children. In 1957, Bill moved his family to Arizona. He was a trained Ford farm equipment mechanic in PA, but worked in the construction industry in AZ at Fullerform Irrigation Co., Union Rock & Materials, and Allied Concrete & Materials, as a mechanic, a truck driver, and a salesman.
Bill was a founding member of Scottsdale Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale, AZ where the family lived for 61 years. He served as a Deacon, and often as an usher in church. Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing all over the state of Arizona, was a member of the Arizona Desert Bighorn Sheep Society, and volunteered at the Phoenix Zoo for several years. In his later years, Diamondback baseball games and western movies were his favorites to watch on TV.
Bill was a good and kind man, a gentleman, and guided his family and friends by example. He will be remembered for his selflessness, his tireless work ethic, his kindness to his friends, and his dedication to his family. He was always there for those in need; ready, willing, and able to help family, friends, and neighbors. He could repair nearly anything rather than throwing it away or buying a new one, whether he had the right tools and parts or not. Bill will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A Funeral Service led by Pastor Bruce R. Johnson will be held for Bill on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 11:30 am at Scottsdale Presbyterian Church, 3421 N. Hayden Rd., Scottsdale, AZ 85251. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the .
A Military Burial with military funeral honors will take place on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at 10:00 am at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024. Internment will immediately follow at the cemetery.
"To the old rugged cross I will ever be true; Its shame and reproach gladly bear; Then He'll call me some day to my home far away, Where His glory forever I'll share. So I'll cherish the old rugged cross, Till my trophies at last I lay down; I will cling to the old rugged cross, And exchange it some day for a crown." Old Rugged Cross © George Bennard, 1913
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019