William John Harris
Gilbert - William John Harris passed away on December 14, 2019. He was born in Fairbury, Illinois, on November 30, 1934, the son of Everett J. Harris and Mary E. Jessup Harris.
He answered the call to country at the age of 22 and was a proud Marine, serving from 1956-58 as a communications chief (radio and telephone) and earning the rank of corporal.
He married the love of his life Patricia Killian on June 20, 1959 in Bloomington, IL at Holy Trinity Church. They were married for 52 years. Patricia preceded him in death.
While living in Jacksonville, IL, Bill was a member of the Elks Club and the Moose Club. He coached Little league baseball for 2 years. He was a member of the Jacksonville Elementary School PTA and served as their President from 1975-76.
Bill worked for General Telephone and Electronics (GTE) for 30 years in various positions from installer to supervisor. He retired from GTE in 1984 and moved to AZ where he worked for Maricopa County Sherriff's Office as a detention officer for 13 years before retiring again in 1997. But Bill wasn't through. He then worked as an usher and ticket taker for several sports teams including the Diamondbacks, Suns, Coyotes, and Phoenix Mercury. He started when the Diamondbacks Bank One Ballpark stadium first opened in 1998. He was one of the first people to be hired and was able to watch the stadium being built. He finally retired for good in 2015.
Bill was a member of Holy Cross Church in Gilbert, AZ and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed playing golf, playing Bridge and Pinochle, and telling stories. He was known for his knack for knowing Hollywood and music trivia. There was nothing that he did not know about movie stars. He loved Elvis and Sinatra and the music of the 50's. Bill had an extra special bond for his two dogs and daily companions, Nico and Max.
In addition to his wife, Bill was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Mary Harris and Dorothy Schlink, and his brother James Harris. He is survived by his children James "JP" Harris and Kathy Harris, and his grandchildren Michael Trejo and Jordan Trejo (fiancé Tanay Ved). Per his wishes, no services will be held.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 15 to Dec. 17, 2019