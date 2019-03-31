William (Bill) John Hayden



Mesa - William (Bill) John Hayden, 81, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. He was born January 5, 1938 in Slovan, PA, was raised in Ohio and relocated to Arizona as a young man. After serving with the army and graduating from ASU, he joined the Arizona Department of Transportation where he remained for 39 years. He became a key manager within ADOT and was instrumental developing the AZ/Phoenix highway system. In 2018 he received the Arizona Transportation Legacy Award for his career contributions to transportation in Arizona. He was active in his church and served as president of the board of directors for Velda Rose United Methodist Church. Bill is survived by his three sons, John, Craig, and Brian; four grandchildren; and his extended family. A special thank you to his companion Rosemarie for her loving care and support over the last few years. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 10 am at Velda Rose United Methodist Church. A Celebration of Life reception will follow. A private inurnment will be held for immediate family at his final resting place. Flowers may be sent to Velda Rose United Methodist Church or, in lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be sent to Sunshine Acres Children's Home in Mesa, AZ. An online obituary with further details is available at www.greenacresmortuary.net