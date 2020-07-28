William John NegreyChandler - Bill Negrey (Willliam John) passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. He was born in Westchester County, New York on Dec 6, 1941, to Elizabeth Mary Keough and Alexander Joseph Negrey. He graduated from Briarcliff High School in 1960, then went to serve in the US Airforce. After earning his Bachelor of Science from Arizona State University in Real Estate, Sales, and Marketing in Phoenix, he became a Stock Investment Broker. He is preceded in death by his father in 1967, his mother in 1993, his brother Robert Alexander Negrey in 1996, and his sister Joan Marie Maucere in 2019. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Ireland and several nieces and nephews: Melissa Thorkilsen, Bob Negrey, Micheal Negrey, Marie Pospichal, Kristin Maccarrone, Stephanie Evans, Mark Maucere, and Joe Negrey. Bill had a handshake, a smile, and a twinkle in his eye for everyone he met. He was generous, quirky, independent, kind, and athletic. He loved tennis, golf, racquetball, basketball, and was a fabulous dancer. Throughout his life, he was a devout follower of Christ through the Catholic Church and over the years consistently contributed time and money to several charities in the Phoenix/Scottsdale area. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Homes for Our Troops. Services will be held through Messinger Mortuary at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Friday, July 31st, 2020 at 11 am.