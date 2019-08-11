|
William Jon Bentheim
Phoenix - Bentheim, William Jon, 78, of Phoenix, AZ, died on July 22, 2019. Bill was a Phoenix native born at St. Joseph's Hospital, grew up in the Encanto neighborhood fishing at Encanto Park, attended Kenilworth Elementary, West High School, Phoenix College, Arizona State University and was a proud veteran of the Marine Corps. In his early career, Bill worked for APS, State of Arizona, and J.C. Penney, before finding his success and ultimately retiring from Arizona Wholesale Supply in high-end appliance sales. Bill met and married the love of his life, Linda, and they recently celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary. They resided in the Moon Valley neighborhood where they made a life surrounded by incredible friends and family. Bill is truly unforgettable-charming, charismatic, funny, loving, and was passionate about ASU football, Marine Corps, golfing, and his family, especially his wife and loving nieces. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother Robert. He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Linda, his brother Charles, sisters Meredith Atchison (Lee), Gail Lenberg (Robert), and his loving extended family of in-laws, Lou Ann Reddell, Elizabeth (Terry) Studebaker, David (Judi) Beck, and nieces, nephews, and cherished friends. The Memorial Service will be held at the National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N Cave Creek Road, Phoenix on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2019