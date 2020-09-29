1/
William Joseph Dowling Jr.
William Joseph Dowling, Jr.

Paradise Valley - On September 22, 2020 Bill passed away at the Arizona State Veteran Home in Phoenix after battling ALS. He was born July 21, 1937 in Rochester, NY to William and Adelaide Dowling. He attended Marquette Medical School in Milwaukee, followed by a residency in San Diego. He served 3 years as a Captain in the Air Force at Williams Air Force Base in Chandler, AZ, where he met his wife, J. Marlene Cloud, on a blind date. They married February 1, 1969. Bill is survived by his wife, Marlene, four children, Laura (Qwan Pham), Bill III, Elizabeth, Timothy, and four grandchildren, Kodiak and Lucy (Wilmington, NC), Elise and Erin (Sammamish, WA). He is also survived by his brother, Dr. Patrick (Betsy) Dowling of New Orleans. Bill practiced Family Medicine for 40 years in Scottsdale where he enjoyed diagnosing and treating generations of families. He loved golf, photography, fishing, Thai food, had a sharp sense of humor, and a soft spot for dogs. Funeral mass and burial have been held. Memorials to ALS Association, Arizona Chapter, 360 E. Coronado Rd. #140, Phoenix, 85004. Condolences may be left at Legacy.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Sep. 29 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Messinger Mortuaries
7601 E. Indian School Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480-945-9521
