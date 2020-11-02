William Knowles



Mesa - William Knowles of Mesa passed away on Sunday, October 25th after a long illness. He was 78 years old. Bill was born June 2, 1942. He proudly served in the United States Marines. He was a carpenter by trade. He was preceded in death by his father, William Knowles, Sr., his mother, Helene Mahon, and his brother Robert Knowles. He is survived by his brother John Knowles of Scottsdale, his brother Gerald Knowles of Gold Canyon, and his sister Carol Browne of Chatham, NJ. Interment is Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mariposa Gardens, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85206.









