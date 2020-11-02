1/
William Knowles
1942 - 2020
William Knowles

Mesa - William Knowles of Mesa passed away on Sunday, October 25th after a long illness. He was 78 years old. Bill was born June 2, 1942. He proudly served in the United States Marines. He was a carpenter by trade. He was preceded in death by his father, William Knowles, Sr., his mother, Helene Mahon, and his brother Robert Knowles. He is survived by his brother John Knowles of Scottsdale, his brother Gerald Knowles of Gold Canyon, and his sister Carol Browne of Chatham, NJ. Interment is Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mariposa Gardens, 6747 E. Broadway Road, Mesa, AZ 85206.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Interment
02:00 PM
Mariposa Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park
6747 East Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
4808304422
