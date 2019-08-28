|
|
William Korber
Phoenix - William Frank Korber was born on June 17, 1977 in Oklahoma City, OK and passed away suddenly on August 19, 2019 in Phoenix at the age of 42. He is survived by his son William Joseph (Joey) Korber and his parents William and Marilyn Korber and fiancé Lamie Santa Cruz. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on August 30, 2019 at Saint Thomas the Apostle 2312 E. Campbell Ave., at 10:30 AM with viewing and reception at A. L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions in William's memory may be made to the or . For Tributes please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019