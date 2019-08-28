Services
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Resources
More Obituaries for William Korber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Korber


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Korber Obituary
William Korber

Phoenix - William Frank Korber was born on June 17, 1977 in Oklahoma City, OK and passed away suddenly on August 19, 2019 in Phoenix at the age of 42. He is survived by his son William Joseph (Joey) Korber and his parents William and Marilyn Korber and fiancé Lamie Santa Cruz. His funeral Mass will be celebrated on August 30, 2019 at Saint Thomas the Apostle 2312 E. Campbell Ave., at 10:30 AM with viewing and reception at A. L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary immediately following. In lieu of flowers, contributions in William's memory may be made to the or . For Tributes please visit www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
Download Now