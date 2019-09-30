|
|
William L. Ringenberg (Bill)
New River - William L. Ringenberg (Bill) passed away on September 21, 2019 at his home in New River , Arizona. Born in Springfield, Missouri, February 27, 1940, Bill was a veteran of the US Navy. He is survived by his wife (Lorene), His daughter (Tracy Bergstrom), three grandchildren (Nicole, Dalton, & Marshall) and one great granddaughter (Eve). A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, October 5, at 2814 W Twin Peaks Ln, New River, AZ 85087 from 11:00 am to 2 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2019