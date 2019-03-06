|
|
William (Bill) Ladick
Phoenix - William (Bill) Robert Ladick, 80, died Saturday, March 2nd, 2019 with his family surrounding him at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center. Bill had battled multiple myeloma for two years before finally succumbing to the disease. On January 3rd, 1939 Bill was born in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. He was the youngest of three children. He grew up in Pittsburgh and would meet and marry his wife Janet before leaving Pittsburgh for military service in the Air Force as well as his career. He would move his young family from Pittsburgh, to Louisiana, to New Jersey, to California, to Arizona, to New York, and finally back to Arizona where he and his family would settle in for the rest of his life. While working at General Electric, Bill became the family's first college graduate graduating as a Sun Devil from Arizona State University. Go Devils! Eventually General Electric sold its computer business to Honeywell which would eventually become Honeywell Bull from which Bill retired with many friends. Bill was an avid sports fan and in his adult years loved playing softball and golfing. He was an Arizona Cardinals season ticket holder for decades attending Cardinals games even as his health declined. And he particularly enjoyed attending Fiesta Bowl games no matter the match up. Bill also loved playing cards, solving puzzles, and games in general. Pinochle, Bridge, Spades, and Hearts were all favorite card games. Soduko, and it's variations, were a passion of his and, oddly, the puzzles he worked were all perfectly solved with no 'notes' or corrections. It was almost as if he worked the puzzles completely (and secretly) on a scratch piece of paper and then transcribed the solution 'perfectly' onto the actual puzzle. To his kids, his puzzle solving perfection was annoying to say the least. Nobody beat Bill at chess. Most of all, Bill loved spending time supporting his children and grandchildren in all their activities. In addition to coaching his children's sports, you would always find Bill in the stands, bleachers, or seats for his children and grandchildren's events: dance; softball; baseball; soccer; football; wrestling; violin; and other concerts or recitals. You name it, Bill was there. It wasn't unusual to find Bill attending Friday night football games at Cortez High School well past the years that his children attended and graduated from that school. Bill and his wife Janet always made sure that family vacation time was a priority. His family enjoyed many trips over the years to beloved San Diego, Pittsburgh, Rocky Point, Florida and just about every KOA campground in America. Many of these trips were accomplished by over heating truck and the infamous Camper that adorned Eva Street for many years in Phoenix, Arizona. You'll be happy to note that the Camper exists to this day having been reassigned to backyard storage unit duty. He was a very proud Papa to, and is survived by, his six grandchildren: Carly Elms, Jessie Elms, Zak Elms, Sarah Ladick, Julia Ladick, and Ben Ladick and is additionally survived by his brother George Ladick, his son Rick Ladick, his son David Ladick and wife Gina Ladick, his daughter Sandy Elms and her husband Rod Elms. Bill is preceded in death by his parents George and Margaret Ladick, his sister Sylvia Henning, and his beloved wife Janet Ladick. Family was the center of Bill's world. Service will be held at the Heritage Funeral Chapel on Saturday March 9th, 2019 at 9:30 am. 6830 West Thunderbird Road, Peoria, Arizona 85381. A burial service at Holy Cross Catholic Mortuary & Cemetery will occur immediately afterward. 9925 W Thomas Road Avondale, AZ 85392. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Bill's favorite charity the . To share memories please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 6, 2019