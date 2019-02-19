|
|
William Landis
- - William Ball Landis was born in Bridgeport, Nebraska on May 1, 1928 to Isaac and Nell Landis, and was guided by Jesus Christ to heaven where he will sleep in the promise of eternal life on February 13, 2019. Bill attended North Phoenix High where he played football. He went on to graduate from ASU with a degree in Journalism. He worked as a service manager for Sears for 36 years. After retiring in 1982 he lived a life of service to others, serving food to the homeless, volunteering with Habitat for Humanity, Prescott Litter Lifters, Graffiti Busters and serving his church. There wasn't anything Bill wouldn't do for another person. He was happiest when using his gifts and talents to be a blessing to others. He and his wife Betty spent their golden years living in Prescott, AZ but returned to the Phoenix area in 2012 to be near family. Most precious to Bill was his family: Betty, wife of 68 years, daughters Sherri (George), Carrie (Eric), grandchildren Stephanie (Geoff), Eric (Christina) and Katie (Josh) as well as 7 great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be held Friday. February 22 at 11:00 at Life in Christ Lutheran Church in Peoria. Philanthropy and community service were defining aspects of Bill's life. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Bill, please consider giving of your time talent, or treasure to help others in your community. Condolences may be sent to
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 19, 2019