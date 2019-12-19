Services
William "Jack" Lee Obituary
William "Jack" Lee

Phoenix - William "Jack" Lee, 82 of Phoenix, AZ passed away at home with his family November 29, 2019. Born February 5, 1937 in Meridian, Mississippi, he is survived by his wife of 63 yrs. Joyce, daughter Melissa "Lisa" Myers, son-in-law Brian Myers and grandchildren Bryanna & Jackson Myers. In 1959, he received his degree in Civil Engineering from Mississippi State and moved to Page, AZ to work on the Glen Canyon Dam. He then made moves to Nebraska and Texas with the Bureau of Reclamation before moving back to Phoenix, AZ for the remainder of his life. He worked for various companies as well as built his own Civil Engineering business. Before retirement, he worked for Gannett Fleming Inc. and was one of the Engineers that was instrumental in designing the first track for the Valley's light-rail. He loved his family, grandchildren, friends and life. Please join us in celebrating his life. A memorial service will be held December 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd. Peoria, AZ 85381. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in honor of Jack Lee. Please visit www.heritagefuneralchapels.com to share memories.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, 2019
