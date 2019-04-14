|
William Lee Locke, Sr.
Phoenix - William (Bill) Lee Locke, Sr., passed away peacefully with loving family by his side on April 3, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona. Born in Chicago, Bill lived most of his life in California in San Lorenzo, Brentwood, and Oakley, prior to moving to Phoenix in 2003. He joined the U.S. Army in 1968, serving in Vietnam in 1969 and 1970. While he survived the combat zone of Vietnam, it is his service there that exposed him to agent orange causing the cancer that ultimately killed him. After an honorable discharge, Bill proudly served in the California National Guard, in the 570th Military Police Company, from 1976 through 1989. Bill was a true soldier through and through, a great leader, and is described as a "mans man" by his comrades. Bill fondly remembered his first job as a soda jerk in Chicago, and was an Oakland Raiders fan! Bill loved woodworking, gardening, and loved his puppies! He will always be remembered as a great soldier, leader, husband, and father.
Bill is preceded in death by his first wife Mary, daughter Christina, son Billy Jr. (Randal), and father James Edward, in addition to aunts and uncles. He is survived by wife Debra; his mother Naoma Locke; siblings James (Barbara) Locke, Frank (Robin) Locke, and Ray (Heather) Locke; grandchildren Alyssa, Trinity, Preston, and McKenna Locke, and Anthony Gaston; sisters-in-law Nancy Richards, Kathie (Jim) Young; Janis (David) Kasten; brother-in-law Mike (Jenny) Musgrave; nephews James Thomas (Amanda) Locke and Johnny (Amber) Locke, Aaron Richards, Mike (Heather) Musgrave and Joe (Jessica) Musgrave; nieces Melissa Locke Howell and Vanessa Locke Edwards, Kristin (Scott) Londo, Lauren (Adam) Roy, Taylor Kasten, and Rachel Musgrave; Bill is also survived by loving nieces and nephews from his first marriage including B. Raquel (Robert) Noriega-Walton and Anita (Jack) Laffoon.
Bill will be cremated and memorial service will be held at Christ's Church of the Valley in Avondale, Arizona, on April 25, 2019, at 10:30 am.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 14, 2019