William M "Bill" Loew



Tempe - William "Bill" Loew born July 9, 1940 passed away on August 19th, 2020. Bill is survived by sons Mathew Loew- Atlanta, GA and Michael Loew, MD- Colorado Springs, CO.



Bill's internment at 2:30 on Wednesday, Nov. 18th at the National Cemetery of AZ. on N. Cave Creek Road.



Bill is a retired USAF veteran having served locally in the 161st Air Refueling Wing " Copperheads " of the Arizona National Guard. Bill was an active member and past officer at American Legion Post #2. Following burial services a private celebration of his life will be held at Post #2 in Tempe.









