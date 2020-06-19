William (Bill) M. Maule



William (Bill) M. Maule passed away on June 2, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Bill was born on December 23, 1943, the second child of 13. He attended Saint Rose Parochial School and attended Crofton High School. In 1960, Bill moved with his family from Nebraska to Scottsdale, Arizona where he finished his senior year at Scottsdale High School. Bill attended Arizona State University (ASU) and graduated as an electrical engineer. He joined Motorola where he made a lifetime career out of completing critical projects and managing company personnel. Bill married Sherrie Coyle on June 25, 1978. They celebrated 39 years together. Bill and Sherrie were members of the Arizona Classic Thunderbird Club, the Arizona Military Vehicle Collectors Club and the Sun Country Model T Club. They were avid fans of ASU football and attended nearly every game. They loved skiing, boating and camping in their motorhome; and they collected vintage cars. Family was incredibly important to Bill — as a young adult, he held multiple jobs to contribute toward his parents' and siblings' wellbeing, and he later worked to research and document the Maule family tree. He is preceded in death by his wonderful wife Sherrie, parents, Bill and Ramona Maule and his grandparents. He is survived by his brothers, Donn, Joseph, Kenneth, Patrick and Robert; sisters, Norma, Nancy, Nanette, Nevis, Noreen, Nichelle, and Nisa. Bill's determined spirit and commitment to others will be greatly missed.



A Memorial Celebration of Life will be scheduled close to December 23, which would have been Bill's 77th birthday.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store