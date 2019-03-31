|
William Marvin Waugh Sr.
Mesa - 94 of Mesa, AZ passed away on March 19, 2019. He was born on Sept 29, 1924 to Joseph Wrightman Waugh and Nellie Edith (Edwards) Waugh in Okmulgee (Tulsa), Oklahoma.
He is preceded In death by his wife Betty, his parents Joseph (Ed) and Nellie Waugh, His sister Juanita and his brothers, Theon E and Robert G.
The family moved to AZ in 1939. He attended school in Scottsdale Until 1943. He joined the Navy in1943 and served for 3 years. After the service he had several odd jobs including cowboy on a ranch In Idaho. Finally in 1953 he went to work for AiResearch and retired in 1979. He said his hobbies were traveling and fishing. Bill and Betty did a lot of both. They both loved their dog Choppo. He went everywhere with them. Bill is survived by his son William jr and daughter Lucy. He Is also survived by two stepdaughters, Gloria Postgate (David) and Carole Durham (Joe). He is also survived by several grandchildren.
There are no services planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 31, 2019