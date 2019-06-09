Resources
Phoenix - William O. Smith, 88, passed June 1, 2019 after a long illness. Bill was born to John & Maxie Smith (Shaver) in Landisburg, WV. He retired from Geo Hall Contracting, Ohio and enjoyed summers in WV Farming & ATV riding the forest of his beloved "green hills". He was a Korean Navy Veteran, member of the Masonic Lodge #113 WV, member of Frank Luke Jr-John Greenway American Legion.

Survivors are his wife, Eula, son Wm. G. Smith (Robin), daughter Barbara McCormick (John), daughter-in-law, Cindy; grandchildren DJ (Val), Amanda, Nathan (Kat), Jessica (DK), Dustin, Natalie & Mychal. Great Grandchildren: Jordon, Alyssa, Jack, Emma & Penelope; many WV nieces & nephews.

Bill was preceded in death by his son David.

Hospice of the Valley has been a blessing, especially Eileen & Diana.

Private services will be held at a later Date.

Family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019
