William Ollie Cavin, born September 1, 1932, died peacefully at home on July 4, 2020 with his daughters by his side. Bill was born in Phoenix and raised in Scottsdale. As a young man Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. After the war Bill returned home to Arizona where he met the love of his life, Lynda. Within a year he and Lynda were married in Wickenburg, AZ. Their love spanned 65 years, taking them to California where Bill worked in the aerospace industry for 31 years and then finally returning home to Arizona after his retirement.



From a young age Bill valued education. Throughout his life he never missed an opportunity to keep learning. Whether through books or experiences he used those opportunities to guide and teach his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



An Arizona Cowboy, Bill was often found astride his faithful mule, Happy. He worked tirelessly with the Bureau of Land Management mapping and designating riding trails around Wickenburg for future generations to enjoy. He rode, hiked, and rafted the Grand Canyon, he rode 700 miles of the Arizona Trail, and he enjoyed having the opportunity to ride in Monument Valley. For many years Bill was a member of the Desert Caballeros, the Wickenburg Stags, and the White Mountain Range Riders.



Ready with a grin, a joke, and a hearty handshake, Bill was loved by many and a friend to all. Admired and cherished by those close to him, Bill lived a life with the best qualities of a man: dedication, kindness, integrity, perseverance, and love. He was an eternal optimist and mentor. Bill was one of the most influential people in his children's and grandchildren's lives, he continually impacted and inspired the lives of those who loved him.



Bill's passing is bittersweet. He will be missed every day, but beyond the sadness there is a peacefulness in knowing that he and Lynda have reunited. They were married for 65 years on Earth, but now have eternity together. He is now home with his one and only, Lynda.









