Lt. Col. William P. "Bill" Negron USMC (Ret.)
Surprise - November 10, 1936 - March 18, 2019
Lt. Col. Negron, US Marine, who's personal decorations include the Silver Star, 3 Bronze Stars (Valor), and 3 Purple Hearts for his heroic service in Vietnam, died on March 18th, in Surprise, AZ.
Bill began his career as an enlisted Marine in 1955.
In 1961, after receiving a degree from the University of Miami, Ohio, He was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant.
Bill retired from the Marine Corps in 1981 after 27 years of service.
Bill was born in the Bronx, NY on November 10, 1936 (also the same date as the 161st Birthday of the US Marine Corps). The third of four children of Esetabon and Rosario De-Monseretti Negron. He was raised in Edison, NJ.
Bill is survived by his wife Myrna (Tipp); children, Adam, Amy, and Todd. Bill had six grandchildren.
Services will take place on May 21, 2019, 11 AM, at National Memorial Cemetery, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd. Phoenix, AZ. 85024.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019