Mesa - William Paul Denny's remarkable life ended on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona after a brief and unexpected battle with cancer. He was 75 years young.



Bill was born on August 16, 1945 in Utica, New York to William "Bud" Denny and Josephine Patricia Calabrese. He knew that he was destined for a great future, and his natural born sales ability and enthusiasm led him to be successful in all of his endeavors. After serving in the US Army, he spent a few years as a regional clothing buyer in Los Angeles. He relocated to Arizona in the early 1970s and raced cars at Tucson Dragway, winning several championships.



In the mid 1970s, Bill led the second-largest RV dealer in the world at Earnhardt RV in Tempe, Arizona. There he formed life-long friendships and business relationships that shaped his life. In the 1990s he pursued a new career in sales of annuities and living trusts, and quickly became one of the top agents in the country.



Bill was a loving husband, father and grandfather who led an active lifestyle. He was a long-time member of the Alta Mesa Golf Club and was out on the course frequently, always wearing a color coordinated golf shirt and hat. Bill told the funniest jokes, and he loved the New York Yankees and Elvis Presley.



Bill is survived by his wife of 30 years Pamela, daughters Diana (Mike) Dessy and Savannah Reyes, grandson Devin Paul Dessy, siblings Beatrice Rosato, Dennis (Marilyn) Denny, Patricia Nasci and Wayne (Marilyn) Ritz, numerous nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends and colleagues who meant the world to him.



A private Celebration of Life will be held when covid risks are over and we can toast to this charismatic man who touched our lives. Bill Denny will be greatly missed.









