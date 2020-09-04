Col William Paul Smith (ret)



William Paul Smith (Bill), age 88, of Mesa, AZ. Passed away on August 21, 2020 at home with his wife and family. He was blessed by our Lord to have been able to celebrate his 66th wedding anniversary with his Girl on that date. Proceeded in death by his daughter Kim D. Rahn. Survived by his wife of 66 years Janet M. Smith, son Kent L. Smith, daughter-in-law, Nancy Smith, daughter Karin Lusk-Rydin; 10 Grandchildren; 13 Great-Grandchildren plus one on the way; 2 Great-Great-Grandchildren; Brother Jerry Smith and nieces and nephews.



Bill and Janet were married in 1954 and have enjoyed a very productive and fulfilling life being in the United States Airforce for over 27 years and then after retirement. Bill loved the outdoors and all things that come with mother nature. Growing up in Idaho and also after retirement he had plenty of opportunity to experience and enjoy his passion for the outdoors and fishing, hunting and of course playing Golf. Bill was made of a high moral standard and Christian beliefs, instilling them in his children, and lived a life that was radiant of those values to all.



Celebration of Life for Bill will be held on September 12, 2020 at 10:00am at First Presbyterian Church of Mesa at 161 N. Mesa Dr. Mesa, AZ 85201. The Celebration is limited to 50 people at a time but none will be turned away. Please for the safety of all of Bill's family and friends understand that social distancing practices would be appreciated. If unable to attend a video of the Celebration will be available upon request.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store