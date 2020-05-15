William Paul Warren, Jr.
Phoenix - Bill passed away at the age of 83 on May 9, 2020 in his Phoenix home. He was born April 10, 1937 in Rochester, IN to parents Gwendolyn and William Sr. In 1955, Bill graduated Rochester H.S. and two years later he married Maxine Davis on Nov. 27, 1957. Bill had a 45 year career in office machine sales. He held memberships with Masons (Master), Scottish Rite and Shriners since 1970. Bill is survived by his wife, daughter Michelle (Jerry) Young, son Lance (Kim) Warren, granddaughter Brittani and sister Sharon Aylesworth. He is predeceased by his parents and sons Rusty and Lyle. Bill has been laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Phoenix. Donations are accepted by Hamblen Chapel, PO Box 8094, Phoenix 95066. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
Phoenix - Bill passed away at the age of 83 on May 9, 2020 in his Phoenix home. He was born April 10, 1937 in Rochester, IN to parents Gwendolyn and William Sr. In 1955, Bill graduated Rochester H.S. and two years later he married Maxine Davis on Nov. 27, 1957. Bill had a 45 year career in office machine sales. He held memberships with Masons (Master), Scottish Rite and Shriners since 1970. Bill is survived by his wife, daughter Michelle (Jerry) Young, son Lance (Kim) Warren, granddaughter Brittani and sister Sharon Aylesworth. He is predeceased by his parents and sons Rusty and Lyle. Bill has been laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery in Phoenix. Donations are accepted by Hamblen Chapel, PO Box 8094, Phoenix 95066. Please visit hansenmortuary.com for online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 15 to May 17, 2020.