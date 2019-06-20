|
William R. "Bill" Briscoe
Sun City - William R. "Bill" Briscoe, civil engineer, musician, motorcyclist and a total "Rube Goldberg", passed away June 17, 2019 at the age of 82, after a heart attack on Father's Day morning. His family was by his side until he went to be with Jesus the next day.
Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Bill's family moved to Tucson, Arizona because of his asthma when he was 9 years old. He graduated from Tucson High and the University of Arizona, earning his Civil Engineering degree.
Sweethearts since junior high, Pat and Bill married in 1959 in Tucson. After Bill graduated from the University of Arizona, the couple moved to Phoenix for his job with the Arizona Department of Transportation. The couple made their home in what was then far northwest Phoenix, where they lived for 48 years and raised their three children, Leah Carson (Mike), Blake Briscoe (Rayme) and Kara Liethen (Tony). He also loved his six grandchildren, Mallory Cooper (Dalton), Ethan Briscoe, Quinnton Briscoe, Laura Liethen, Chance Liethen and Hayden Liethen. Bill was diagnosed with dementia in 2013, and passed just two months before he and Pat's 60th anniversary.
As a Civil Engineer with the State, Bill's projects from the mid-1960's until he retired in 1999 included many new freeways, I-17 North from Northern Avenue, I-10 West from downtown Phoenix, Carefree Highway from Lake Pleasant to Morristown and numerous bridges. He was a Resident Engineer, Senior Resident Engineer and Area Engineer for District 1 (Maricopa County), and spent the last 10 years of his career as the Manager of Utilities & Railroads Division for the entire State of Arizona.
Bill had many interests, and as his kids were growing up, he coached their baseball, softball and football teams and helped with soccer. He played volleyball and tennis himself on leagues for years. An avid motorcyclist, he volunteered as a Sweep Rider Official with Arizona Desert Racing Association (ADRA) for 15 years. Bill played in numerous bands, including 30 years with the Glendale Summer Band. Always dependable, he served as a Trustee at his church for 20 years, and drove the church bus for decades at his three churches. He was also the long-time Treasurer for the Board of their vacation resort in Pinetop, Arizona. Bill and Pat spent 25 years vacationing for several weeks each year in Pinetop and Hawaii (The Big Island and Maui).
The Viewing Open House will be Friday, June 21 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301. His Victory Service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22 at Desert Christian Fellowship, 1445 W Northern Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021. A luncheon will follow the service at the church, then the Graveside Committal at 2:30 p.m. at Resthaven Park Cemetery, 6450 West Northern, Glendale, AZ 85301.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 20, 2019