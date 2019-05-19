|
|
William Ralph Snyder
Phoenix - William R. Snyder entered into the presence of our Lord and into his eternal rest the afternoon of April 25, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Bill was born to Ralph and Frances Snyder in Pricedale, PA on May 25, 1936, the youngest of five children; and is survived by his daughter, Susan Snyder of Oro Valley, AZ, son Kevin Snyder of Sun Lakes, AZ, older brother Jack Snyder of Venice,
Florida, older sister Jean Snyder of San Antonio, Texas, granddaughters, Jennifer
Cruz of Green Valley, AZ, Lauren Snyder of San Diego, CA, Amy Liakos of Surprise, AZ, Morgan Snyder of Phoenix, AZ and great granddaughter Alyssa Stocum of Green valley, AZ.
Bill graduated from Rostraver High School in Pricedale, PA on May 29, 1954. When he was 17 years old as a senior in high school, Bill enlisted in the United States Air Force and served honorably for 20 plus years before retiring out of Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, AZ in February, 1975.
Bill met the love of his life, Audrey during their freshman year and became high school sweethearts. Years before, however, he noticed Audrey on the school bus when she was in 7th grade and quickly fell in love. They were married on July 27, 1957 beginning their 60 year love affair. They welcomed their daughter Susan in Misawa, Air Force Base, Japan and their son Kevin at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.
Bill spent his military career in Communications to include a tour with Air Force One as a member of the United States Air Force Security Services as well as serving a year in Vietnam.
Bill and Audrey moved to Sun Lakes in 1985. Barbering was a talent inherited by his father Ralph, and his brother, Jack. He enjoyed cutting hair and obtained his license while stationed at Andrews Air Force Base. After retiring from the military and corporate sectors, he partnered with Sun Lakes Home Owners Association to open Bill's Barber Shop at 1-10 and Riggs Road; a business lasting 17 years. God's hand of blessing was always upon Bill and Audrey.
After the passing of his beloved wife Audrey in November 2017, as one of Bill's last great honors, he found purpose and fulfillment in being appointed a Deacon of First Baptist Church Sun Lakes. A position he dearly loved.
In his later years, Bill always realized and chose to live each day as a blessing. A beautiful example for us all.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019