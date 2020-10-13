William Ray (Bill) Clawson



William Ray (Bill) Clawson was born December 10, 1930, in Omaha, NE, the son of Charles Albert Clawson and Lillian Rose (Hedrick) Clawson. Bill was a truck driver and avid sports enthusiast, as both a participant and a spectator in all team sports. He also served as a lifeguard while in Omaha. He was also a lover of music and dancing. Bill Clawson enjoyed life.



William Clawson died at home in Phoenix, Arizona on October 5, 2020. He is survived by his significant other, Mary Aubuchon, of Phoenix; one son, Larry Clawson and his wife, Danette; two grandchildren, Jeffrey Clawson and Shawna Clawson; and one nephew, Bill Miller and his wife, Brenda. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joyce Camille Clawson Moore; and one brother, Bert E. Miller, Sr.



Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Chapel, 6830 W. Thunderbird Rd, at 10 a.m., Monday, October 19. Visitation for family and friends will be held in the chapel prior to the service from 9:30 a.m.









