|
|
|
William Richard Hogan
Phoenix - "I, William Richard Hogan, age 94, passed away on August 21, 2019. I was born June 26, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri. I thought it might be interesting to write my own obituary. Left to someone else, they might have written some flowery piece about how wonderful I was, and how many good deeds I had done. I would rather tell you how fortunate my life has been to know all the wonderful friends I have made, and to enjoy a variety of life experiences. The most important organizations I have belonged to are: LODR (Loyal Order of Desert Rats); Luke's Men; and R&G Retiree Club. My life experiences include: Rode Model T Ford on Santa Fe Trail from Kansas City to Phoenix, in 1928; Lived in tent at foot of squaw Peak 1928-1929; watched shepherds move sheep across North Mountain - Payson to Glendale and back; Sold fireworks from stand at Dunlap and Cave Creek Road - age 11, 12, and 13; delivered newspapers by bicycle in Sunnyslope for 3 years; worked at Thunderbird Field #2 as aircraft mechanic at age 17; Enlisted Navy 1943 - 18th birthday in San Diego Boot Camp; trained as aerial gunner, but never saw combat - served at Opalacka Naval Air Station; flew as observer in search for Navy torpedo bombers lost in Bermuda Triangle; swam with Navy buddies and survived capture by rip tide off Florida East Coast; discharged May 1946 - home to Sunnyslope and reunite with friends who survived WWII; Bob, George and I bought war surplus printing equipment - opened Sunnyslope Printery; July 1947 closed Printery took job in Circulation at Republic and Gazette; July 1950 moved to business office as rate clerk - met Sonja Brolin working in office; CEO Oakridge Holdings: owned rights to Pope Book; owned and managed two cemeteries in Chicago; lunch in Senate dining room with Jon Kyl; after President Reagan's speech at Ellis Island walked back to ferry with Bill Graham; had lunch at the White House with President George H. W. Bush when he appointed William Bennett "Drug Czar"; caught 124 pound halibut off coast of British Columbia. William's carrier path took him many places which include being a Newspaper Carrier/1939, Circulation District Manager/1947, Business Office Classified Advertising Rate Clerk/1950, Chief Account/1961, Controller/1967, Assistant Treasurer /1975, Business Manager/ Assistant Secretary Treasurer/1980, Director of Operations/1981, and General Manager/ Vice President of Board Directors/1986.I retired from the Arizona Republic as a General Manager. I am Survived by my dear companion Maria Martin, sister-in-law Vera A. Gillmore; niece, Lisa M. (Ray) MacDaniel, Nephew John (Alana) Gillmore , Amy the poodle and many dear friends. Services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, 11:00 AM at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary, 710 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ. Please write or share a memory to me at www.almoore-grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 31 to Sept. 1, 2019