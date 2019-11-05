|
|
William Robert Lindner
Phoenix - Bill was born in Phoenix, March 20, 1941 to Ruth and Bill Lindner Sr. His early years were spent in sports and Scouting, where he maintained the rank of Eagle Scout. He played varsity basketball and baseball at West Phoenix High School and the day after he graduated fulfilled a lifelong dream, signing a professional baseball contract with San Francisco Giants as a "Bonus Baby." While assigned to the club in Fresno he met Gene Nalbandian, a baseball fan who introduced Bill to his Savior, Jesus Christ. This new relationship influenced everything in his life from that moment.
He attended and graduated from ASU where he pledged Sigma Chi and made many strong and lasting friendships. In 1962 his El Paso Sun Kings team won the Texas League Championship but in 1963 he suffered an arm injury and was released by the Giants. While rehabbing his pitching arm he began dating J.E. Clark, whom he married in 1964. Signing with the Kansas City organization took them to three minor league clubs in three years- Triple A Dallas, Double A Birmingham and Mobile.
Leaving professional baseball and influenced by his fraternity pledge-son Skip Hancock, he entered the homebuilding business via Gene Hancock's Cavalier Homes where he excelled in sales, then marketing. During this time son Clark was born, followed three years later by second son Kent. He later joined Malouf Brothers Homes in sales and marketing, ("Best job I ever had!") finishing his homebuilding years with T.W. Lewis Co. before beginning a career in Residential Real Estate Sales. He was an active Realtor up until his last couple of weeks.
His "spare time" during these years was divided between Boy Scouts, Camelback Bible Church, bowhunting and sons' activities. In all that he undertook or was involved in he was an interested listener- quietly, competently leading by a solid, godly example. He loved to build obstacle courses for his boys and their friends or his grandchildren or great nephews. And they loved it, too. His formal associations were few, his life revolving around family and friends. He enjoyed traveling and with J.E. ventured far and wide - especially as their sons were stationed in various places around the globe.
He had a quiet but profound influence on many; some in person, many through prayer. He adored his beloved J.E. and he loved spending any and all time in the company of his sons and their families. He was an encourager to excellence and responsibility - proud of achievement gained through good effort. We are richer for his life and love and influence and the countless wonderful memories.
He is survived by J.E., his wife and companion for 55 years; sons Clark (Christina with grandson Reese and granddaughter Reagan); and Kent (Colleen with granddaughter Laurel); sister-in-law Linda Davis; brother Randy (Rosalee); nieces Stephanie (Don) and Ann Elise (Cameron); and nephew Justin (Abbi).
A celebration of Bill's life will be enjoyed at 10:00 am on Sat. Nov. 16, 2019 at Camelback Bible Church, 3900 E. Stanford Dr., Paradise Valley 85253. In lieu of flowers, please know that Bill cared deeply for the ministries of Harvest Foundation and Hope Women's Center. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 5 to Nov. 13, 2019