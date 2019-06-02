|
William Rowan Gall Jr.
- - William Rowan Gall Jr., known to his friends as Bill, was born in Grants Pass, OR on May 28, 1930 and passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019, one day shy of his 89th birthday. He is survived by his younger brother, and his two daughters. Bill graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in education following his service in the U.S Air Force. While stationed at Willams Air Force Base, he met his future wife Alice Jeanette Kline. They were married for 65 years prior to her passing. There will be a graveside service for close friends and family later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley in his name.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 2, 2019