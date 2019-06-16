Services
St Ann Catholic Church
440 E Elliot Rd
Gilbert, AZ 85234
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anne's Catholic Church
440 E. Elliot Road
Gilbert, AZ
View Map
Queen Creek - It is with great sadness that the family of William (Bill) Russell Zimmerman announces his passing after a brief and courageous battle with cancer, on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at the age of 69 years. Bill will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by Vicky, his wife of 49 years; his daughter Stacey and her husband Scott; his son William and his wife Heather; 6 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A funeral Mass will be celebrated in memory of Bill on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m., at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 440 E. Elliot Road, Gilbert, AZ 85234. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to: Lund Home, Hospice of the Valley at 1982 E. Woodside Ct., Gilbert, AZ 85297 or St. Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of Guadalupe, PO Box 306, Queen Creek, AZ 85142. Arrangements entrusted to Queen of Heaven Catholic Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019
