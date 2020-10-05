1/1
William Stanley ("Sandy") Precise
Mesa - Sandy passed away on October 2, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1944, in Dyersburg, Tennessee.

While stationed at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, he met the love of his life, Judy. They were married on December 27, 1970. In 1971 they moved to Mesa, Arizona where Sandy worked as a stockbroker for various firms for 43 years until his retirement in 2014. Sandy and Judy were blessed and enjoyed 49 years together in their desert home.

Sandy is survived by his wife, Judy; three wonderful children: Wende Fiandaca (Tony) of Gilbert, Kelly Loria (Bill) of Mesa, and Scott Precise of Gilbert; seven beautiful grandchildren: Chiara, Anthony, Marc, Maddox, Sabrina, Makenzie, and Izabella - - as well as many extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anne Precise.

His family was the center of his life. He loved family gatherings. Even more special to him were the many cruises and road trips he and his family took together.

A devoted father, grandfather, and dear friend to so many; he will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

"Sweet dreams my love, for one day I will be with you again." - Judy

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia, 22116.

Many, many thanks to all those who have prayed for Sandy over the past few weeks.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery, Mesa, Arizona.








Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
October 6, 2020
Although we were cousins, we didn't see one another often since we lived in different parts of the U.S. I remember when he and his parents, Uncle Hobart and Aunt Anne, would come "home" for a visit. I had a terrible crush on him when I was a pre-teen and he, a teenager. Although I seldom got to spend time with these family members, it was always fun and interesting when I did. It was a pleasure to finally meet his family and hear of them often when having those long conversations with Aunt Anne. I will always remember Sandy with great fondness and know so many others will have good memories of Sandy and will miss him.
Cathy Thomason
Family
