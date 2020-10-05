Although we were cousins, we didn't see one another often since we lived in different parts of the U.S. I remember when he and his parents, Uncle Hobart and Aunt Anne, would come "home" for a visit. I had a terrible crush on him when I was a pre-teen and he, a teenager. Although I seldom got to spend time with these family members, it was always fun and interesting when I did. It was a pleasure to finally meet his family and hear of them often when having those long conversations with Aunt Anne. I will always remember Sandy with great fondness and know so many others will have good memories of Sandy and will miss him.

Cathy Thomason

Family