William Stanley ("Sandy") Precise
Mesa - Sandy passed away on October 2, 2020. He was born on August 22, 1944, in Dyersburg, Tennessee.
While stationed at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, he met the love of his life, Judy. They were married on December 27, 1970. In 1971 they moved to Mesa, Arizona where Sandy worked as a stockbroker for various firms for 43 years until his retirement in 2014. Sandy and Judy were blessed and enjoyed 49 years together in their desert home.
Sandy is survived by his wife, Judy; three wonderful children: Wende Fiandaca (Tony) of Gilbert, Kelly Loria (Bill) of Mesa, and Scott Precise of Gilbert; seven beautiful grandchildren: Chiara, Anthony, Marc, Maddox, Sabrina, Makenzie, and Izabella - - as well as many extended family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Anne Precise.
His family was the center of his life. He loved family gatherings. Even more special to him were the many cruises and road trips he and his family took together.
A devoted father, grandfather, and dear friend to so many; he will be greatly missed by all who loved him.
"Sweet dreams my love, for one day I will be with you again." - Judy
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Diabetes Association
, P. O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia, 22116.
Many, many thanks to all those who have prayed for Sandy over the past few weeks.
