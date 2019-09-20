Services
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
(623) 939-8394
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Resources
1946 - 2019
William Starcher Jr. Obituary
William Starcher, Jr.

Glendale - William R. Starcher, Jr. passed away on September 12, 2019. He was born on December 23, 1946 in Cowen, West Virginia to the late William and Helen Starcher. Bill married Peggy Ashpaugh on June 13, 1968. He is survived by his wife Peggy, three sons William "Bill" (Debra) Starcher, Randy Starcher & Steve Starcher, brother Jim (Carolyn) and three grandsons Will, Christian & Sailor. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his sister Jan Sparks. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 10:30AM at West Resthaven Funeral Home, 6450 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the family.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 20, 2019
More Information
